Men wave saffron flags on UP dargah during Ram Navami

A group of men on Sunday carrying saffron flags allegedly climbed the gate of a dargah in Sikandra area in Prayagraj on Sunday and raised slogans, officials said.

IMAGE: Some people carrying saffron flags climbed on the roof of Ghazi Miyan's dargah during Ram Navami processions in Prayagraj. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The incident comes on the day Ram Navami processions were being taken out in many parts of Prayagraj.

Police were rushed to the spot and the men were removed from the Ghazi Miyan Ki Dargah, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said some miscreants waved saffron flags and raised slogans at the dargah.

Departmental action is being taken against the policemen who were responsible for maintaining order at the spot, he said.

The DCP said there are five shrines at the Ghazi Miyan Ki Dargah. Both Hindu and Muslim devotees come to offer 'chadar' at the dargah, he said.

Legal action is being taken by investigating this matter, the officer added.