Home  » News » Holi, Friday namaaz pass off peacefully in Sambhal

Holi, Friday namaaz pass off peacefully in Sambhal

March 14, 2025 21:54 IST

Holi and Friday prayers passed peacefully in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh amid tight security, officials said.

IMAGE: A Holi procession crosses near a mosque, in Sambhal on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said tight security arrangements were made in view of Holi and the second Friday prayers in the Islamic holy month of Ramzan falling on the same day.

Personnel from the Rapid Action Force, Provincial Armed Constabulary and the local police remained fully alert.

 

Surveillance was also conducted through drones, he said.

Both Holi and the Namaz concluded peacefully, he added.

Friday prayers were held in the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid amid tight security. Ulemas and mutawallis had fixed the time for 'Jumma Namaz', extending it by about an hour to 2:30 pm, because of Holi.

Earlier, the festival of colours was celebrated peacefully with traditional fervour.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the devotees arriving to offer prayers (namaaz) on the occasion of second Jumma of Ramzan, at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The traditional 'chaupaai kaa juloos (procession)' was also taken out in Sambhal city, the officials said.

Sambhal has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 following a survey of the mosque.

Four people were killed and several, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

Mosque management committee president Zafar Ali had earlier urged members of both the communities to celebrate Holi and offer Friday prayers in a harmonious atmosphere.

Pensiya said, "Holika Dahan was held peacefully (on Thursday) at 1,212 places in the district. People celebrated Holi with traditional fervour. More than 60 processions were completed under tight security."

With Holi and Friday prayers falling on the same day, the police and the district administration had made tight security arrangements.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conducted flag marches in the city, which was divided into 29 sectors and put under drone surveillance.

A three-tier security arrangement was made to ensure that both occasions passed off peacefully.

