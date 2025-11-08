HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » After Trump's claim, India flags Pakistan's 'illegal' nuclear past

After Trump's claim, India flags Pakistan's 'illegal' nuclear past

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 08, 2025 02:11 IST

x

India on Friday noted US President Donald Trump's comments about Pakistan testing nuclear weapons and said Islamabad's "clandestine" nuclear activities were centred around decades of smuggling, export control violations and secret partnerships.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Last week, Trump named Pakistan among the countries testing nuclear weapons. The US president said this to justify his administration's plans to resume testing of the US's own nuclear assets after a gap of over three decades.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), responding to Trump's remarks, said India has always drawn the international community's attention to Pakistan's nuclear proliferation as well as activities of AQ Khan, known as the father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb who died in 2021.

 

"Clandestine and illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan's history, that is centered around decades of smuggling, export control violations, secret partnerships, AQ Khan network and further proliferation," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"India has always drawn the attention of the international community to these aspects of Pakistan's record. In this backdrop, we have taken note of President Trump's comment about Pakistan's nuclear testing," he said.

Khan was known for setting up an international network for supply of nuclear and missile technologies.

It is also said that he was linked to an international proliferation black market and helped supply nuclear technology to countries like North Korea and Iran.

In his comments, Trump strongly justified his decision to restart the testing of nuclear weapons saying it was necessary to ensure reliability of the weapons.

The US president's comments came ahead of his meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Trump's big reveal: Pakistan is testing nuclear weapons
Trump's big reveal: Pakistan is testing nuclear weapons
7-8 planes shot down...: Trump's new claim on India-Pak war
7-8 planes shot down...: Trump's new claim on India-Pak war
Pakistan Upgrading Nukes To Counter India: US
Pakistan Upgrading Nukes To Counter India: US
Can Pak be trusted with nukes, Rajnath asks the world
Can Pak be trusted with nukes, Rajnath asks the world
'My friend Modi wants me there': Trump likely to visit India for Quad
'My friend Modi wants me there': Trump likely to visit India for Quad

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Hitesh's Dill Mutton Liver

webstory image 2

Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India

webstory image 3

8 Ways To Ensure Your Diet Is Low Sodium

VIDEOS

Feeling very proud Indian Cricketer Kranti Gaud receives grand welcome in Khajuraho0:51

Feeling very proud Indian Cricketer Kranti Gaud receives...

SBI transformed from being in loss in 2018 to USD 100 bn company due to regulatory reforms RBI Guv28:16

SBI transformed from being in loss in 2018 to USD 100 bn...

Viral World Cup star Amanjot Kaurs candid reaction when asked about their toughest competition0:47

Viral World Cup star Amanjot Kaurs candid reaction when...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO