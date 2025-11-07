HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'My friend Modi wants me there': Trump likely to visit India for Quad

'My friend Modi wants me there': Trump likely to visit India for Quad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 07, 2025 08:37 IST

x

United States President Donald Trump has said he could travel to India next year and noted that talks with India are 'going good'.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump attends a dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2025. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

"It's great, going good. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) stopped... Largely he stopped buying oil from Russia," Trump said at the Oval Office in response to a question on how talks with Modi and trade discussions with India are progressing.

"He's a friend of mine, and we speak... He wants me to go there. We'll figure that out. I'll go. I had a great trip there with Prime Minister Modi, he's a great man. And I'll be going," Trump said.

 

When asked if he is planning to go to India next year, Trump said, "It could be, yeah."

India will host leaders from Australia, Japan, and the United States for the Quad summit in New Delhi after the 2024 summit was held in Wilmington, Delaware.

However, the dates for the summit in India are yet to be announced.

In his remarks before the press, Trump reiterated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan in May using trade.

"Of the eight wars I ended, I would say five or six were ended because of tariffs. I'll give you an example. If you take a look at India and Pakistan, they started to fight, they are two nuclear nations... They were shooting each other. Eight planes were shot down. It was seven. Now it is eight, because the one that was sort of shot down is now abandoned. Eight planes were shot down.

"And I said, 'Listen, if you guys are going to fight, I'm gonna put tariffs on you'. And they both went, you know, they were not happy about that. And within 24 hours, I settled the war. If I didn't have tariffs, I wouldn't have been able to settle that war," Trump said.

The President also termed tariffs a 'great national defence'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Modi, Trump speak 'pretty frequently': White House
Modi, Trump speak 'pretty frequently': White House
7-8 planes shot down...: Trump's new claim on India-Pak war
7-8 planes shot down...: Trump's new claim on India-Pak war
Trump urged to roll back H-1B curbs as US lawmakers flag India ties risk
Trump urged to roll back H-1B curbs as US lawmakers flag India ties risk
'He knows the consequences': Trump threatens Xi
'He knows the consequences': Trump threatens Xi
US deported 2,790 Indians in 2025 so far: Govt
US deported 2,790 Indians in 2025 so far: Govt

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Most Stunning Cricket Grounds In The World

webstory image 2

10 Of India's First Women Ambassadors

webstory image 3

Chicken Harissa Broth: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

CM Bhajanlal Sharma holds massive rally with ministers, senior leaders in Mangrol, Rajasthan2:11

CM Bhajanlal Sharma holds massive rally with ministers,...

Indian Cricketer Arundhati Reddy back home after World Cup triumph, recalls meeting with PM Modi0:38

Indian Cricketer Arundhati Reddy back home after World...

US President Trump lauds India PM Modi, confirms India trip is a possibility in the coming year1:29

US President Trump lauds India PM Modi, confirms India...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO