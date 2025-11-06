HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
7-8 planes shot down...: Trump's new claim on India-Pak war

7-8 planes shot down...: Trump's new claim on India-Pak war

By Yoshita Singh
November 06, 2025 09:49 IST

United States President Donald Trump has said that India and Pakistan "made peace" in May after he threatened the two nuclear-armed neighbours to snap trade deals with them if they continued their military conflict, a claim he has repeated several times since then.

IMAGE: United States President Donald Trump. Photograph: @WhiteHouse/X

"In eight months I ended eight wars, including Kosovo and Serbia, and Congo and Rwanda, that were going on for a long time... Pakistan and India," Trump said in his address at the America Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday.

"You know, I was in the midst of a trade deal with both of them (India and Pakistan), and then I read on the front page of a certain newspaper... I heard they were going to war. Seven planes were shot down, and the eighth was really badly wounded... Eight planes were shot down essentially," Trump said.

He added, "I said, this is war, and they are going at it. And they are two nuclear nations. I said, 'I'm not going to make any trade deals with you guys unless you agree to peace'.

"The two nations said 'No way. This has nothing to do...' I said, 'It has everything to do. You are nuclear powers. I'm not trading with you. We're not making any deals with you if you're at war with each other'."

"A day later, I get a call saying, 'We made peace'. They stopped. I said, 'Thank you. Let's do trade'. Isn't that great? Tariffs did that… Without tariffs, that would have never happened," Trump said amid applause.

 

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 60 times that he "helped settle" the tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

In his remarks in Miami, Trump went on to add that he helped solve the conflict between Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan and Cambodia and Thailand.

“All of them were in war… Some of the wars were 32 years old. One was 38 years old. I got some of these settled in an hour. No help from the United Nations at all," Trump said.

He added that around the world, America is making peace through strength “because they know they're not going to mess around with us. Nobody's going to mess around with us".

Trump also spoke about the deals he made with China last week, as well as with Japan and Malaysia.

“All great economic deals, great for everybody," the US president said.

Yoshita Singh
Yoshita Singh

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
