Can Pak be trusted with nukes, Rajnath asks the world

Can Pak be trusted with nukes, Rajnath asks the world

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 15, 2025 13:54 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday questioned the safety of nuclear weapons in the hands of Pakistan, and said they should be taken under monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his arrival, in Srinagar on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Interacting with troops in Srinagar in his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Operation Sindoor, he said the operation has made it clear to terror outfits and their masters in Pakistan that they should not consider themselves safe anywhere.

"I want to raise question before whole world: are nuclear weapons safe in hands of Pakistan, a rogue and irresponsible nation," he said.

 

Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under monitoring of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he demanded.

IAEA is a global nuclear watchdog.

The defence minister is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the overall security situation, especially along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border.

Top military officials will brief the defence minister on various aspects of the prevailing security situation, officials said.

The defence minister will review the overall situation as well as combat readiness of the frontline troops at the Indian Army's XV Corps in Srinagar.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Pakistani actions were strongly responded to by the Indian side.

The Indian military targeted eight Pakistani air bases with missiles and other long-range weapons on May 10 in retaliation for Pakistan's attempts to strikes 26 military facilities.

The hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both sides on the afternoon of May 10.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
