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Home  » News » After Hormuz, Iran to block Bab el-Mandeb strait? Top official drops hint

After Hormuz, Iran to block Bab el-Mandeb strait? Top official drops hint

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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Last updated on: April 04, 2026 22:38 IST

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Amidst ongoing tensions, Iran is hinting at potential action in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, raising concerns about disruptions to global trade and escalating regional conflict.

Strait of Hormuz

IMAGE: An aerial view Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates in the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • Iran is considering targeting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, potentially disrupting global shipping routes.
  • This move could significantly impact the transit of oil, LNG, wheat, rice, and fertiliser.
  • The threat coincides with increased military action, including strikes on Israeli military staging grounds.
  • Iran's actions are described as a response to recent hostilities and a show of support for Islamist groups.
  • The IRGC claims to have precisely hit strategic locations in the occupied territories.

Amidst the ongoing maritime blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to hostile vessels, a senior Iranian legislator has suggested that Tehran could further escalate pressure on its adversaries by targeting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, hinted at the potential for significant disruption in a series of questions posted on the social media platform X on Friday.

 

His remarks come as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to exert intense economic and logistical strain on international shipping.

Raising the stakes regarding global supply chain vulnerabilities, Ghalibaf questioned the extent of the world's reliance on the passage. He asked, "What share of global oil, LNG, wheat, rice, and fertiliser shipments transits the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?"

The Speaker further suggested that specific nations and corporate entities might be particularly exposed to such a strategic move.

"Which countries and companies account for the highest transit volumes through the strait?" the post continued, implying that the Islamic Republic is evaluating the most impactful ways to exert leverage.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, with Yemen located along one side of the waterway.

Escalation on the Battlefield

This strategic posturing on the maritime front coincides with a major escalation on the battlefield.

Iranian and allied forces have launched "Wave 93" of a sustained retaliatory campaign, striking critical Israeli military staging grounds deep within the occupied territories, state broadcaster Press TV reported.

The strikes are described as a direct response to recent hostilities, marking a significant escalation in the regional confrontation.

According to a statement from the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), carried by Press TV, this latest phase of "Operation True Promise 4" was carried out on Friday afternoon.

The mission targeted strategic locations in the north and the heart of the occupied territories, with the IRGC dedicating the actions to Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, who were two of the most prominent leaders of Islamist "resistance" movements against Israel in the Middle East.

The "fierce assault" reportedly saw Zionist troop gatherings and combat support hubs in Western Galilee, Haifa, Kafr Kanna, and Krayot "precisely hit." Press TV noted that the operation was designed to degrade the military capabilities of the forces stationed in these sectors through highly coordinated strikes.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje

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