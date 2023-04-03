News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » After getting bail in defamation case, Rahul says...

After getting bail in defamation case, Rahul says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 03, 2023 18:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Soon after a Surat court granted bail to Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, the Congress leader on Monday said this is a fight against 'Mitrkaal' to save democracy and truth is his weapon in this struggle.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Surat District Court after filing an appeal against his conviction in the 2019 defamation case, in Surat on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gandhi was convicted by a lower court in Surat and sentenced to prison for two years last month for a speech in which he linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last name with two fugitive businessmen, remarking how the 'thieves' shared the same last name.

 

Minutes after the hearing on Monday, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, 'This is a fight against 'Mitrkaal' to save democracy. In this struggle, truth is my weapon, and truth is my support!'

Gandhi has been taking the 'Mitrkaal' jibe at the central government, accusing it of working to benefit its 'crony capitalist friends'.

A sessions court on Monday granted bail to Gandhi in the defamation case and will hear the matter on April 13, an official said.

The 52-year-old Congress leader reached Surat this afternoon via a scheduled commercial flight along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and proceeded to the sessions court to file an appeal against the ruling of the lower court.

The lower court had granted him bail for 30 days to appeal the verdict.

A day later, he was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Rahul's disqualification will mark end of BJP'
'Rahul's disqualification will mark end of BJP'
'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'
'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'
'Narendra Modi is clearly rattled'
'Narendra Modi is clearly rattled'
SEE: Williamson Says Bye To IPL 2023
SEE: Williamson Says Bye To IPL 2023
Who's Kumar Sanu Singing With?
Who's Kumar Sanu Singing With?
Demolition drive at Indore temple after 36 deaths
Demolition drive at Indore temple after 36 deaths
Indian-origin man hit by bus at Boston airport, dies
Indian-origin man hit by bus at Boston airport, dies
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Hypocrisy vs childish': Cong, BJP battle over Rahul

'Hypocrisy vs childish': Cong, BJP battle over Rahul

'They can't scare Rahul with a conviction'

'They can't scare Rahul with a conviction'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances