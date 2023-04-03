News
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul gets bail in defamation case, next hearing on April 13

Rahul gets bail in defamation case, next hearing on April 13

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 03, 2023 16:10 IST
A Surat court on Monday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case over his 2019 remark about the surname Modi.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a Surat court. Photograph: ANI

The sessions court will hear the matter on April 13, an official said.

The 52-year-old Congress leader reached Surat in the afternoon via a scheduled commercial flight along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and proceeded to the sessions court to appeal against the ruling of a lower court.

 

He was convicted by the lower court here and sentenced to prison for two years last month for a speech in which he linked PM Modi's last name with two fugitive businessmen, remarking how the "thieves" shared the same last name.

The lower court had granted him bail for 30 days to appeal the verdict.

A day later, he was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'They can't scare Rahul with a conviction'
'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'
'Narendra Modi is clearly rattled'
Sensex gains 115 pts helped by auto, banking stocks
Oil prices surge after OPEC+ cut output
Situation in Punjab is more dangerous than it seems
Which Banks Should You Keep Your Money?
