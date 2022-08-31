News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » After A Lull, Protests Are Back In Sri Lanka

After A Lull, Protests Are Back In Sri Lanka

By Rediff News Bureau
August 31, 2022 13:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, university students staged anti-government protests in Colombo.

The island is in the midst of a severe economic and fuel crisis since early 2022.

 

IMAGE: Sri Lankan police officers detain a demonstrator during the protest. All Photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A officer chases a demonstrator as he falls to the ground.

 

IMAGE: Officers detain demonstrators during the protest.

 

IMAGE: Officers chase away demonstrators.

 

IMAGE: Police officers detain a demonstrator.

 

IMAGE: A demonstrator holds a sign as police officers chase demonstrators.

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators hoot at police officers.

 

IMAGE: A demonstrator shouts at police officers as they chase demonstrators.

 

IMAGE: A human barrier of police officers to deter demonstrators.

 

IMAGE: Police use water cannons to chase away the demonstrators.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
'People in power are fearful of the protestors'
'People in power are fearful of the protestors'
'It was not a mob. It was a revolution'
'It was not a mob. It was a revolution'
Colombo Celebrates As Rajapaksa Quits
Colombo Celebrates As Rajapaksa Quits
J'khand child panel seeks POCSO Act against accused
J'khand child panel seeks POCSO Act against accused
Tiranga And The Battle For Hyper Nationalism
Tiranga And The Battle For Hyper Nationalism
US Open PIX: Raducanu, Rybakina, Osaka crash out
US Open PIX: Raducanu, Rybakina, Osaka crash out
Recipe: Jayanti's Churma Laddoos
Recipe: Jayanti's Churma Laddoos
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Beware, The Wrath Of The People!

Beware, The Wrath Of The People!

Playing Carrom In Sri Lankan PM's Home

Playing Carrom In Sri Lankan PM's Home

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances