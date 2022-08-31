After A Lull, Protests Are Back In Sri Lanka

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, university students staged anti-government protests in Colombo.
The island is in the midst of a severe economic and fuel crisis since early 2022.
IMAGE: Sri Lankan police officers detain a demonstrator during the protest. All Photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
IMAGE: A officer chases a demonstrator as he falls to the ground.
IMAGE: Officers detain demonstrators during the protest.
IMAGE: Officers chase away demonstrators.
IMAGE: Police officers detain a demonstrator.
IMAGE: A demonstrator holds a sign as police officers chase demonstrators.
IMAGE: Demonstrators hoot at police officers.
IMAGE: A demonstrator shouts at police officers as they chase demonstrators.
IMAGE: A human barrier of police officers to deter demonstrators.
IMAGE: Police use water cannons to chase away the demonstrators.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com