After A Lull, Protests Are Back In Sri Lanka

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, university students staged anti-government protests in Colombo.

The island is in the midst of a severe economic and fuel crisis since early 2022.

IMAGE: Sri Lankan police officers detain a demonstrator during the protest. All Photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: A officer chases a demonstrator as he falls to the ground.

IMAGE: Officers detain demonstrators during the protest.

IMAGE: Officers chase away demonstrators.

IMAGE: Police officers detain a demonstrator.

IMAGE: A demonstrator holds a sign as police officers chase demonstrators.

IMAGE: Demonstrators hoot at police officers.

IMAGE: A demonstrator shouts at police officers as they chase demonstrators.

IMAGE: A human barrier of police officers to deter demonstrators.

IMAGE: Police use water cannons to chase away the demonstrators.

