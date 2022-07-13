Playing Carrom In Sri Lankan PM's Home

Thousands of anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka on Saturday stormed embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in central Colombo.
Later that evening, unknown protesters set fire to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's personal home, destroying his library of 2,500 books and paintings.
Gotabaya and Ranil's home in Colombo have become a picnic spot for Sri Lankans as they tour the premises. Some swam in Gotabaya's swimming pool, exercised in his gym, cooked breakfast and lunch, took a nap on the sofas, and, of course, took selfies.
