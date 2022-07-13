News
Rediff.com  » News » Playing Carrom In Sri Lankan PM's Home

Playing Carrom In Sri Lankan PM's Home

By Rediff News Bureau
July 13, 2022 09:55 IST
Thousands of anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka on Saturday stormed embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in central Colombo.

Later that evening, unknown protesters set fire to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's personal home, destroying his library of 2,500 books and paintings.

Gotabaya and Ranil's home in Colombo have become a picnic spot for Sri Lankans as they tour the premises. Some swam in Gotabaya's swimming pool, exercised in his gym, cooked breakfast and lunch, took a nap on the sofas, and, of course, took selfies.

 

IMAGE: A game of carrom inside Temple Trees, the Sri Lankan prime minister's official residence, which was stormed by protesters over the weekend. All photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A mother and daughter sit outside Gotabaya's house as a soldier stands guard.

 

IMAGE: Hundreds of Sri Lankans have queued up outside the president and prime minister's official residences since Sunday for a glimpse of how their leaders live amidst the worst economic crisis in the country's history.

 

IMAGE: Visitors take a break from their tour of Temple Trees. The expressions on the ladies's faces are priceless.

 

IMAGE: People take selfies in front of a painting at Gotabaya's house.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
