After 35 Years, Ganesh Visarjan In Srinagar

Umar Ganie captures Kashmiri Pandits celebrating Ganesh Visarjan with a rally in Srinagar after 35 years.

In a historic revival of tradition, Kashmiri Pandits celebrated Ganesh Visarjan at the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganesh Mandir, Ganpatyar, Habba Kadal, Srinagar, with a large gathering and the first-ever rally marking the occasion after a gap of 35 years.

Organised under the banner of the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganesh Mandir Prabhandak Samiti, the Visarjan procession was taken out in Yatra form for the very first time.

Beginning at the Ganpatyar temple in Srinagar, the rally passed through Kharyaar, Kral Khud, Nai Sadak, Gund Ahlemar, and Badiyaar before concluding with the traditional immersion rituals at the Shri Ganesh Ghat in the Jhelum.

Devotees thronged the streets with chants, bhajans, and devotional fervour, marking the occasion with spiritual enthusiasm and reconnecting with their cultural roots.

The Samiti said the event was not only a spiritual milestone but also a symbol of the community's enduring cultural and religious bond with Kashmir.

IMAGE: After 35 years, Kashmiri Pandits mark Ganesh Visarjan in Srinagar. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

IMAGE: The Visarjan at the Shri Ganesh Ghat, here and below.

IMAGE: Devotees thronged the streets with chants, bhajans, here and below.

IMAGE: Security was visible along the route.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff