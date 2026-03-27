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Home  » News » Gunmen Ambush Tribal Elder's Vehicle, Killing Children in Pakistan

Gunmen Ambush Tribal Elder's Vehicle, Killing Children in Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 17:26 IST

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In a tragic incident, children were killed in an ambush targeting a tribal elder's vehicle in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, prompting a security response and raising concerns about regional stability.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Three children killed and three injured in an ambush on a tribal elder's vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.
  • The attack occurred in Wana, South Waziristan, targeting the vehicle of Malik Sardar Wazir.
  • Security forces have launched a search operation to find those responsible for the deadly ambush.
  • No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the tribal elder's family.

At least three children were killed and three others injured when militants ambushed the vehicle of a tribal elder in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

The attack took place on Thursday in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan district, when gunmen opened fire on tribal elder Malik Sardar Wazir's vehicle carrying six children from his family.

 

According to the police, Wazir's three children died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries.

The injured were immediately moved to a hospital.

Security forces rushed to the scene shortly after the incident and launched a search operation to apprehend those involved. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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