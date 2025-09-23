HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Afghan boy hides in plane's landing gear, lands in Delhi

Afghan boy hides in plane's landing gear, lands in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 23, 2025 09:20 IST

A 13-year-old Afghan boy's "curiosity" brought him to Delhi from Afghanistan after he somehow managed to get inside the landing gear compartment of an aircraft that took off from Kabul, official sources said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay

The incident was reported around 11 am on Sunday when KAM airlines flight number RQ-4401 reached the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after a 2-hour journey. The teenager was, however, repatriated to Afghanistan on Sunday itself, on the same flight, sources said.

The airline authorities reported to the airport security control room about a 13-year-old boy who was found roaming near the flight after it touched down, they said.

 

The boy, a native of Kunduz city, was apprehended by the airline personnel and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force personnel, who brought him to Terminal 3 of the airport for questioning.

He told the officials that he sneaked into the Kabul airport and somehow managed to get inside the rear central landing gear compartment of the said aircraft. He said he did this out of curiosity, the sources said

After quizzing, the Afghan boy was sent back by the same flight that departed around 12:30 pm, they said.

Security officials of the KAM airline carried out a security check of the landing gear compartment and found a small red-coloured speaker, apparently carried by this boy.

The aircraft was declared safe after a thorough inspection and anti-sabotage checks, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
