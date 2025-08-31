HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Air India plane returns to Delhi after fire in engine

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 31, 2025 10:24 IST

An Indore-bound Air India plane made an emergency landing in the national capital on Sunday after being airborne for over 30 minutes as the pilot received a 'fire indication' in the right engine of the aircraft, according to sources.

One engine of the A320 neo aircraft was shut down and the plane landed safely at the Delhi airport, Air India said in a statement.

The flight made an emergency landing at around 6:15 am and there were more than 90 people on board, a source said.

The aircraft, which operated the flight AI2913, has been grounded for inspection.

 

"Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on August 31, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine," the Tata Group-owned airline said without divulging further details.

Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi where the flight landed safely, it said.

The flight, operated with an A320 neo aircraft, was airborne for more than 30 minutes before landing back in Delhi, according to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com

According to Air India, passengers are being transferred to an alternative aircraft which will operate the flight to Indore shortly.

Air safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been duly informed about the incident, the airline said.

In recent times, there have been instances of Air India planes facing technical issues.

