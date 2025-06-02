HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IndiGo flight hit by vulture, makes emergency landing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 02, 2025 19:18 IST

Around 175 passengers had a close shave after an IndiGo flight suffered a bird hit and made an emergency landing at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport on Monday, an official said.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

All the passengers and crew members are safe while the aircraft Airbus 320 suffered damage, he said.

"An IndiGo flight suffered a bird hit near Ranchi. It was approximately 10 to 12 nautical miles away from here, at about 3,000 to 4,000 feet altitude, when the incident occurred. The IndiGo flight was coming from Patna to Ranchi, and the pilot had to make an emergency landing here," Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi, Director R R Maurya told PTI.

 

He said all the passengers are safe, but the "aircraft suffered a dent after being hit by a vulture. Engineers are assessing the damage," he said.

The incident occurred at 1.14 pm.

Another official said that the aircraft, which was coming to Ranchi, was scheduled to go to Kolkata.

IndiGo officials, however, did not make any comment.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
