Boeing's Apache Fuselages Made By Tata

Tata Boeing Aerospace has produced and supplied 190 Apache fuselages to Boeing's Apache final assembly plant in Mesa, Arizona.

IMAGE: Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited delivers the first fuselage for six AH-64 Apache attack helicopters ordered by the Indian Army in Hyderabad, January 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tata Boeing Aerospace (TBAL), a Hyderabad-based joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) and The Boeing Company, has delivered the first fuselage for six AH-64 Apache attack helicopters ordered by the Indian Army.

TBAL has produced and supplied 190 Apache fuselages to Boeing's Apache final assembly plant in Mesa, Arizona.

More than 90 per cent of the parts used in these aero-structure assemblies are manufactured in India through over a hundred micro, small, and medium enterprises, supporting the government's Make in India vision.

The Tata Group recently won the 'Supplier of the Year' award for 2022 from Boeing, beating out more than 11,000 suppliers worldwide.

There are more than 1,275 Apaches in operation worldwide. These have accumulated over 4.9 million flight hours, of which 1.3 million have been in combat.

The Apache attack helicopter has the reputation of being the world's most deadly attack helicopter.

Boeing has earlier supplied 22 Apache AH-64E helicopters to the IAF. It is now addressing an Indian Army order for six Apaches.

"The Apache will provide the Indian Army with a significant boost in capability just as the AH-64 did for the Indian Air Force," says Salil Gupte, who heads Boeing India.

Boeing had completed the deliveries of all 22 AH-64E Apache helicopters to the Indian Air Force in 2020.

TBAL's 14,000 square metre facility is a global sole source supplier for Apache fuselages, and produces complex aero-structures for Boeing 737 and 777 models.

The Boeing-TASL joint venture employs over 900 engineers and technicians and utilises cutting-edge robotics, automation and advanced aerospace concepts in its manufacturing processes.

India has bought four types of advanced aircraft from Boeing: The C-17 Globemaster III, the P-8I Poseidon multirole maritime mission aircraft and the Chinook and Apache helicopters.

Boeing has strengthened its supply chain in India with more than 300 local companies and the TABL joint venture to manufacture fuselages for Apache helicopters. Annual sourcing from India stands at $1 billion.

Boeing currently employs over 5,000 people in India, and an additional 13,000 through over 300 Indian partners.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com