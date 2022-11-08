News
India needs 5 squadrons of 4.5 generation aircraft in inventory: IAF chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 08, 2022 21:40 IST
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday stressed the need to have four or five squadrons of the 4.5 generation aircraft in the inventory of the Indian Air Force.

IMAGE: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (second from left) with chief of French Air and Space Force General Stéphane Mille during 'Garuda VII', a bilateral exercise of Indian Air Force and French Air and Space Force, in Jodhpur, November 8, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

"There's no doubt that air power is critical in deciding the outcomes of conflicts," Chaudhari said during a joint exercise between the IAF and the French air force at the Jodhpur air force station in Rajasthan.

 

The IAF chief and his French counterpart, General Stéphane Mille, took part in a joint exercise between the two countries.

Mille, chief of staff of the French Air and Space Force (FASF), flew in a Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft, while Chaudhari was in a Rafale fighter jet.

"Leading by example. Chiefs from both the #IAF & @Armee_de_lair (FASF) took to the skies in one of the multi-aircraft missions flown during #ExerciseGaruda," the IAF tweeted.

"The unique flight provided the perfect overview of the Exercise to both the Commanders," it said.

Expressing his thrill over flying in the Su-30 for the first time, Mille said they can together carry out some high-level missions like refuelling mid-air during one-hour sorties by using the A-330 multi role tanker transport aircraft.

"We've learnt how to carry forward the interoperability and expose our pilots to each other's best practices," Mille told reporters.

Chaudhari also asserted the role of the air force in all future conflicts, stating that the IAF needed 4.5 generation aircraft in its inventory and four or five squadrons of it.

He added that such exercises have a crucial role in honing the skills and experience.

The IAF chief said with each exercise, the degree of difficulty increases and the number of aircrafts participating also increases.

"We have four fleets participating in the exercise this time. LCH Tejas and French Multi Role Tanker Transport are the first time participants in this seventh edition of the Indo-French joint exercise," he said.

The seventh edition of the bilateral exercise, Garuda VII, unfolded on October 26 and is slated to continue till November 12.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
