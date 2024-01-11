Advani to attend Ram temple consecration, says VHP

Alok Kumar, International working President of Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party veteran LK Advani will attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya.

IMAGE: BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Krishna Gopal and Ram Lal along with Alok Kumar paid a visit to LK Advani and extended the invitation to the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Wednesday.

Alok Kumar said that all the required medical facilities and other arrangements will be provided to Advani during his visit to the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Earlier, a row was erupted after Ram Temple Trust said that Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi Joshi, who were at the forefront of agitation for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, were unlikely to attend the consecration ceremony due to their health and age.



Advani is 96 while Joshi will turn 90 this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

Invitations have also been extended to saints from all traditions for the pran pratistha ceremony on January 22.

As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting from January 16.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the ceremony.

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.