Want To Be In Ayodhya? This Is What It Costs

By A GANESH NADAR
December 24, 2023 17:55 IST
IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the arrangements at the under construction Ram temple in Ayodhya, December 21, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

This month we were told about the VIPs who were being invited for the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This week we heard that those who led the Ram Janambhoomi temple movement had been 'requested' not to come.

A month ago it was relatively inexpensive to travel to Ayodhya for the consecration of the Ram temple.

Let us see what the cost is today for a two-day stay in the city and the air fare as train tickets are no longer available. A thousand trains have been announced for the event next month, but no details have been released yet.

Chennai to Lucknow tickets (return) for two people stands at Rs 30,000 for economy and Rs 81,000 for business class.

Mumbai to Lucknow tickets (return) for two people stands at Rs 21,000 for economy and Rs 140,000 for business class.

Kolkata to Lucknow for two people (return) is Rs 25,000 for economy and Rs 163,000 for business class.

Delhi to Lucknow for two people (return) is Rs 12,000 for economy and Rs 58,000 for business class.

Hotel stays at the low end cost Rs 12,000; Rs 92,000 at the five star hotels.

Chennai pilgrims will have to spend between Rs 45,000 for a couple and Rs 200,000 for the wealthy.

Mumbai pilgrims will have to spend between Rs 36,000 for a couple and Rs 250,000 for the wealthy.

Kolkata pilgrims will have to spend between Rs 40,000 for a couple and Rs 270,000 for the wealthy.

Delhi pilgrims will pay between 26,000 for a couple and Rs 170,000 for the for the wealthy.

A GANESH NADAR / Rediff.com
 
