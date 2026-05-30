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Rajasthan Raid Uncovers Thousands Of Litres Of Adulterated Ghee

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 30, 2026 22:15 IST

In Udaipur, Rajasthan, a significant raid uncovered approximately 18,000 litres of adulterated ghee, highlighting ongoing concerns about food safety and the importance of regulatory oversight.

Key Points

  • Authorities seized 18,000 litres of suspected adulterated ghee in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
  • The raid was conducted following complaints about food adulteration and product quality at Shri Madhur Dairy Farm.
  • Yellow food colour was found on the premises, allegedly used to misrepresent the ghee as cow ghee.
  • Samples have been sent to the state food laboratory for testing under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
  • The sale and distribution of the seized ghee have been banned to protect public health.

Around 18,000 litres of suspected adulterated ghee (clarified butter) and yellow food colour were seized during a raid in Rajasthan's Udaipur, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on complaints related to food adulteration and product quality, a central enforcement team of the Food Safety Commissionerate carried out joint inspections at two locations in the district.

 

Ghee Manufacturing Under Scrutiny

Food Safety Commissioner Dr T Shubhamangala said the team inspected Shri Madhur Dairy Farm and Food Products, where ghee was being manufactured and stored under multiple brands, including "Udaipur Fresh Desi Ghee", "Udaipur Fresh Cow Ghee", "Madhya Desi Ghee" and "Jayant Cow Ghee".

The officials said they found large quantities of ghee stored in tanks and containers, besides several tins without proper labels or mandatory product details, in violation of food safety regulations.

Yellow Food Colour Found On Premises

During the inspection, bottles of yellow food colour were also recovered from the premises. Preliminary findings suggest the colour was being mixed into ghee allegedly to market it as cow ghee, officials said.

Samples have been collected and sent to the state food laboratory for scientific testing under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Sale And Distribution Banned

Keeping public health concerns in view, the authorities seized about 18,000 litres of ghee on the spot and banned its sale and distribution.

During the drive, another private company was also inspected, where a stock of over 42,000 kg of ghee, butter and other dairy products of various brands was found. Detailed investigation into the stock is underway, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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