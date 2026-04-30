Fake Paneer Manufacturing Unit Sealed In Aligarh

Authorities in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, have busted a fake paneer racket, seizing 16 quintals of adulterated product made with detergent and harmful chemicals, highlighting the ongoing concerns about food safety and adulteration in India.

Key Points Authorities in Aligarh seized 16 quintals of fake paneer suspected to be made with detergent and harmful chemicals.

A manufacturing unit in Sabalpur village was sealed following the interception of a truck carrying the adulterated paneer.

Three individuals, including the owner, have been booked in connection with the production and distribution of the fake paneer.

The raid was part of a state-wide initiative targeting the production of spurious milk products in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials highlight the importance of public awareness and reporting to combat the production and sale of adulterated food products.

Around 16 quintals of fake paneer allegedly made using detergent powder and other harmful chemicals were seized here, prompting police and Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) officials to launch raids and seal a manufacturing unit, officials said on Thursday.

Truck Intercepted With Adulterated Paneer

The action followed the interception of a truck on Tuesday night on the outskirts of the city, in which a large quantity of fake paneer was found, they said.

The vehicle was found transporting the consignment of adulterated paneer to Amethi, police said.

Raids and Seizure of Spurious Milk Products

Based on the driver's inputs, joint teams of police and FSDA carried out raids over the past 24 hours at Sabalpur village under Pisawa police station limits, where a unit involved in manufacturing spurious milk products was identified and sealed.

Three persons, including the premises owner Sushil Kumar, have been booked in connection with the case. Officials said raw materials and chemicals worth over Rs 5 lakh used in making fake dairy products were seized and destroyed.

State-Wide Crackdown on Fake Milk Products

Assistant Commissioner (Food) Deenanath Yadav said the crackdown was part of an ongoing state-wide drive against spurious milk products in districts under the Agra, Aligarh and Meerut divisions.

"During the past one year, 479 cases have been registered against dairy units involved in producing fake milk products. More than 347 persons have been prosecuted, while licences of 17 dairies have been cancelled and premises sealed," he said.

Public Awareness Key to Tackling Adulteration

Officials said fake paneer is often prepared using detergent and other toxic substances, giving it a rubbery texture, and is widely supplied to urban markets, including Delhi.

Yadav said while enforcement action has helped curb the menace to some extent, public awareness and timely reporting of suspected adulteration are key to tackling the problem effectively.