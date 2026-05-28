Maharashtra FDA Arrests 33 In Food Adulteration Crackdown

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration's crackdown on food adulteration and banned substances led to 33 arrests and the sealing of 27 establishments across the state.

Key Points Maharashtra FDA arrests 33 people and seals 27 establishments in a state-wide crackdown on food adulteration and banned substances.

The FDA seized contraband worth Rs 20.57 lakh, including gutkha and pan masala, during inspections of 53 establishments.

Food items worth Rs 28.78 lakh, including packaged water and milk, were seized from 23 establishments under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The FDA found instances of artificial milk production, artificial mango ripening, and unhygienic food production in multiple locations.

The FDA will launch a mobile app for citizens to report food adulteration and quality concerns.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration conducted operations in several areas of the state targeting adulterators, banned gutkha sellers and unhygienic food producers, resulting in the arrest of 33 persons and sealing of 27 establishments, an official said on Thursday.

The action was taken on May 25 in FDA's Mumbai, Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions under commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, he said.

Crackdown on Prohibited Items

"During the drive against prohibited items like gutkha and pan masala, officials inspected 53 establishments, finding 34 of them in violation. It led to registration of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs), 33 arrests, seizure of five vehicles, and the sealing of 27 establishments. Contraband worth approximately Rs 20.57 lakh was seized," he said.

It included 19 arrests in Mumbai division, he added.

Seizure of Unsafe Food Items

"A total of 23 other establishments were inspected under Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA). Some 60 food items worth Rs 28.78 lakh were seized, including packaged drinking water, milk, noodles, carbonated water, edible oil, sweets, farsan, ice cream, toddy, and ghee," he said.

Instances of Food Adulteration

In Jalgaon, a person in Dharangaon taluka was caught manufacturing artificial milk by blending edible oil into cow's milk, while in Indapur in Pune, officials found mangoes being artificially ripened using ethylene chemicals.

"In Dhule, a flour mill was found producing pea flour under highly unhygienic conditions. In Mumbai, a manufacturing unit in Dharavi was penalised for producing noodles in gross violation of packaging and labelling rules. In Nashik, multiple establishments were booked for manufacturing food products without valid license," he said.

In Palghar, stock worth several lakh rupees was seized from an ice cream manufacturing unit operating in unhygienic conditions, the official said.

Stricter Enforcement and Public Appeal

Issuing a stern warning, Mundhe said chapter cases would be filed under section 129 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita, requiring violators to sign a good conduct bond, while subsequent violations will attract immediate criminal FIRs.

"No concession will be given to any person or establishment that plays with the health of the public. Action against adulteration, sale of prohibited substances, and unsafe food production will henceforth be stricter and more consistent," Mundhe said.

The FDA has appealed to citizens to report food adulteration and quality concerns directly to the administration with specific details, including the complainant's contact details and the exact address of the violating establishment.

To streamline this process, Mundhe announced that the FDA will soon develop a dedicated mobile application, making it easier for the public to log complaints regarding the quality of food and drugs seamlessly.