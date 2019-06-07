News
Rediff.com  » News » Actor-singer Karan Oberoi gets bail in rape case

Actor-singer Karan Oberoi gets bail in rape case

June 07, 2019 17:31 IST

The Bombay high court on Friday granted bail to actor and singer Karan Oberoi, accused of raping his former girlfriend.

Oberoi was arrested on May 5 after a 34-year-old woman alleged that he raped her on several occasions and also extorted money and gifts from her.

Oberoi, in his bail application, claimed they were in a consensual relationship and after he broke off the relationship, she levelled allegations of rape.

Justice Revati Mohite Dere on Friday granted Oberoi bail on a surety of Rs 50,000.

 

While granting relief to Oberoi, the judge noted that the woman, on May 25, "orchestrated" a fake attack on herself and tried to make it look like she was targeted because of her complaint against the actor.

"...to ensure that the applicant (Oberoi) does not get bail, the complainant orchestrated an attack on herself," Justice Dere said.

The HC also noted that the complainant wanted to marry Oberoi, but he declined and began to avoid her.

The messages exchanged between the woman and Oberoi showed that she voluntarily purchased gifts for him and he had not made any demands, the judge said.

The judge also reprimanded police for the way the probe was being conducted.

"Much needs to be said about the manner in which probe has been carried out. The police is yet to seize the mobile phones of the complainant. We expect the police to conduct a free, fair and impartial investigation," Justice Dere said.

Earlier, the sessions court had rejected Oberoi's bail plea.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
