Active Covid cases in India rise with 5,357 new infections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 09, 2023 10:56 IST
India logged 5,357 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases rose to 32,814, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, in Gurugram, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll has increased to 5,30,965 with 11 deaths.

While three deaths were reported from Gujarat, two were from Himachal Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh besides one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,56,616)

The active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,92,837 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
