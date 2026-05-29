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Two Die In Separate Himachal Pradesh Road Accidents

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 29, 2026 21:15 IST

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Tragic road accidents in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district claim two lives and leave several injured, prompting police investigation into the incidents.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two individuals died in separate road accidents in Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh.
  • A Bolero accident resulted in one death and eight injuries near Timbi due to the driver losing control.
  • A seven-year-old boy died after being hit by an SUV in Nahan City.
  • Police are investigating both accidents, and cases have been registered.

Two persons were killed and eight injured in separate road accidents in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Police are actively investigating these accidents and cases have been registered under relevant sections, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Sirmaur, N S Negi.

 

Bolero Accident Claims One Life

One person was killed and eight were injured on Friday afternoon when a Bolero, which was headed towards Kuraya from Timbi, fell approximately 15 metres off the road while ascending an incline, police said.

According to preliminary investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident. Locals rushed to the spot and pulled the injured out of the vehicle, they said.

The injured were identified as Inder Singh, Tara Devi, Jeet Singh, Leela Devi, Keso Devi, Vinod, Kuldeep Singh, Shakuntala Devi and Karan, all residents of Sangrah and Shillai subdivisions of Sirmaur, police said.

Leela Devi was declared dead by doctors at the Shillai hospital, they said.

Child Dies After Being Hit By SUV

In another incident, a seven-year-old boy died after he was hit by an SUV near the Pukka Talab in Nahan City late Thursday evening.

The boy, Ayaan, a resident of Sundarbagh Colony, had gone for an evening stroll with his parents when the tragedy struck. The boy succumbed to injuries during treatment at PGI Chandigarh, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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