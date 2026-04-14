TMC Leader Alleges Harassment of Bengali Speakers in BJP-Ruled States

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee accuses the BJP of targeting Bengali speakers in BJP-ruled states, alleging harassment, discrimination, and attempts to undermine Bengali culture and identity.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee alleges BJP-ruled states are harassing Bengali-speaking people by labelling them as Bangladeshis.

Banerjee accuses the Modi government of denying Bengal its rightful dues as revenge for electing the TMC.

He claims the BJP has insulted Bengali icons, belittled their culture, and questioned their language.

Banerjee asserts the TMC will ensure no legitimate voter is left off the electoral rolls.

He criticises a BJP candidate for allegedly calling Mahatma Gandhi a 'deshdrohi'.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that Bengali-speaking people were being harassed and intimidated in BJP-ruled states by labelling them as Bangladeshis.

Addressing a gathering after a roadshow in north Bengal's Cooch Behar, he accused the Narendra Modi government of denying Bengal its rightful dues as "an act of revenge" for electing the TMC to power repeatedly, spurning the BJP.

"They have persecuted and tormented Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states. They have insulted our icons, belittled our culture, tried to dictate our food habits, questioned the legitimacy of our language, and above all, conspired to rob the people of their democratic rights," the TMC national general secretary said.

The Diamond Harbour MP, who is the de facto number two in the TMC, also said, "While Bengali-speaking people are attacked, intimidated and labelled Bangladeshis in states ruled by the BJP, they are also forbidding the sale and consumption of fish and meat in many areas."

He exuded confidence that the people of Bengal would humble the "arrogant anti-Bengal zamindars" on May 4, the day of the results for the Assembly polls.

"This one strike will remind these arrogant despots that no matter how much power they wield in Delhi, people can push them off their throne. The ultimate power always rests with the people," Banerjee said.

Electoral Roll Concerns

He said, "The hollowness in the BJP's love for communities like Rajbanshi and Matuas stands exposed as lakhs of names of members from these communities have been arbitrarily deleted through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll."

He assured people that the TMC would ensure that no legitimate voter is left out of the electoral rolls.

Controversy Surrounding Mahatma Gandhi

Alleging the BJP candidate in the Dhupguri assembly seat had described Mahatma Gandhi as "deshdrohi", Banerjee said such is the culture of the BJP that they make such deprecating remarks about the father of the nation.