TMC Leader Alleges Harassment of Bengali Speakers in BJP-Ruled States

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has accused the BJP of harassing Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states, alleging discrimination and unjust treatment.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee alleges Bengali speakers are being harassed and labelled as Bangladeshis in BJP-ruled states.

Banerjee accuses the Modi government of denying Bengal its dues as revenge for electing the TMC.

He claims the BJP is attacking Bengali culture, language, and food habits.

Banerjee asserts that the TMC will ensure no legitimate voter is left out of electoral rolls.

He criticises the BJP's treatment of Rajbanshi and Matua communities, alleging deletion of names from electoral rolls.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that Bengali-speaking people were being harassed and intimidated in BJP-ruled states by labelling them as Bangladeshis.

Addressing a gathering after a roadshow in north Bengal's Cooch Behar, he accused the Narendra Modi government of denying Bengal its rightful dues as "an act of revenge" for electing the TMC to power repeatedly, spurning the BJP.

"They have persecuted and tormented Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states. They have insulted our icons, belittled our culture, tried to dictate our food habits, questioned the legitimacy of our language, and above all, conspired to rob the people of their democratic rights," the TMC national general secretary said.

The Diamond Harbour MP, who is the de facto number two in the TMC, also said, "While Bengali-speaking people are attacked, intimidated and labelled Bangladeshis in states ruled by the BJP, they are also forbidding the sale and consumption of fish and meat in many areas."

He exuded confidence that the people of Bengal would humble the "arrogant anti-Bengal zamindars" on May 4, the day of the results for the Assembly polls.

"This one strike will remind these arrogant despots that no matter how much power they wield in Delhi, people can push them off their throne. The ultimate power always rests with the people," Banerjee said.

Electoral Roll Concerns

He said, "The hollowness in the BJP's love for communities like Rajbanshi and Matuas stands exposed as lakhs of names of members from these communities have been arbitrarily deleted through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll."

He assured people that the TMC would ensure that no legitimate voter is left out of the electoral rolls.