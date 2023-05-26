News
AAP's Satyendar Jain gets interim bail on medical grounds

AAP's Satyendar Jain gets interim bail on medical grounds

Source: PTI
May 26, 2023 12:50 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail till July 11 to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of Justices JK Maheswari and PS Narasimha allowed Jain to undergo treatment in a hospital of his choice and asked him to produce medical records by July10.

It directed Jain to not talk to the media during his interim bail period.         

 

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, said the former minister has lost 35 kg and is suffering with a spine problem.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, sought Jain's examination by a panel of doctors at the AIIMS or Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi and said that if the medical reports suggest treatment, then the probe agency will not oppose it.

The bench said it would look into examination of Jain by doctors of AIIMS or RML hospital on the next date of hearing.

The ED had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The agency had arrested Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
