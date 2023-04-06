News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » HC dismisses Satyendar Jain's bail plea

HC dismisses Satyendar Jain's bail plea

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 06, 2023 12:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi high court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of jailed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

IMAGE: File photo of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in ED custody. Photograph: PTI Photo

The high court, while dismissing the Aam Aadmi Party leader's bail plea, said he is an influential person and may tamper with evidence.

Jain, who was arrested on May 30 last year by the agency, is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

 

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also rejected the bail pleas of co-accused in the case -- Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The detailed order is awaited.

The high court said there was no illegally or infirmity in the trial court's order by which bail pleas were dismissed.

The three accused had challenged the trial court's November 17 last year order.

The high court had reserved the order on the bail pleas on March 21 after hearing arguments of the counsels for the ED and the AAP leader and two others.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Tihar officials accuse Satyendar Jain of intimidation
Tihar officials accuse Satyendar Jain of intimidation
New video shows Jain eating outside food in Tihar
New video shows Jain eating outside food in Tihar
No role in Jain's leaked Tihar videos: ED to court
No role in Jain's leaked Tihar videos: ED to court
Victory was one hit away: Sanju Samson
Victory was one hit away: Sanju Samson
Where Are Business Leaders To Power The India Story?
Where Are Business Leaders To Power The India Story?
Cobra under his seat, pilot makes emergency landing
Cobra under his seat, pilot makes emergency landing
IDBI Bank financial bids expected by June
IDBI Bank financial bids expected by June
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sisodia, Jain quit, portfolios go to Gahlot and Anand

Sisodia, Jain quit, portfolios go to Gahlot and Anand

CBI interrogates Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail

CBI interrogates Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances