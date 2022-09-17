News
AAP's Amanatullah Khan sent to 4-day ACB custody

AAP's Amanatullah Khan sent to 4-day ACB custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 17, 2022 22:54 IST
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested on Friday in connection with an alleged corruption case, was sent to a four-day Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) custody for questioning on Saturday.

IMAGE: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan being taken back to custody after the court sent him to 4-day police custody, a day after his arrest by Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment, in New Delhi, Saturday, September 17, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

After the arrest, Khan was produced before a special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Saturday at Rouse Avenue in the national capital.

Khan was arrested by ACB on Friday in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the searches conducted.

 

Searches were conducted on four locations related to the AAP MLA and his business partner.

A weapon was found at one of the locations.

It is learnt that he could not show any licence of the recovered arms (Breta Pistol).

The searches were also conducted at the location of his partner Hamid Ali Khan at Gafoor Nagar. Cash worth Rs 12 lakhs were also recovered, according to the ACB.

Earlier on Friday, the ACB had summoned Khan in connection with the case which pertains to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board.

According to the officials, a total of Rs 24 lakh in cash was recovered along with two illegal weapons.

"In Delhi Waqf Board corruption case, Anti-Corruption Branch conducted raids at various places related to Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan & his business partners. A total of Rs 24 lakh in cash, 2 illegal arms and ammunition were recovered from two of his associates, earlier today," said the ACB officials.

However, the AAP came out in defence of Amanatullah Khan and said that he was arrested in a 'baseless and outright fake' case.

Hitting back, AAP called the arrest a 'new conspiracy' to implicate the MLA and 'defame the Aam Aadmi Party'.

"Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan has been arrested in a baseless and outright fake case. Nothing was found from his residence or office during the raid. This is a new conspiracy to implicate the MLA in a false case and defame the Aam Aadmi Party," said the party.

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi Police arrested Khan's close aide Hamid Ali, officials said.

Ali's property was also among those locations the ACB had raided.

According to officials, they recovered one unlicensed weapon, Rs 12 lakh in cash, and some cartridges from his premises.

Ali, a resident of Jamia Nagar, has been arrested by the southeast district police under the Arms Act.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
