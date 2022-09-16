News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 16, 2022 22:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a graft case, officials said.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board, which Khan heads as the chairman.

The ACB on Friday conducted searches at Khan's house and other premises linked to him and seized Rs 24 lakh as well as two unlicensed weapons, the officials said.

 

The ACB had issued a notice to Khan on Thursday for questioning in connection with the Prevention of Corruption Act case registered in 2020.

The Okhla MLA was called for questioning at 12 pm on Friday.

Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office.

A senior official said the searches were conducted on Friday at the house of Khan and his other locations.

A total of Rs 24 lakh in cash, two unlicensed weapon and some cartridges were seized, the official said.

Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by 'bullying' witnesses in a case against him.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP
Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP
BJP offered to make me CM if I break AAP: Sisodia
BJP offered to make me CM if I break AAP: Sisodia
'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'
'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'
'Hardik's got to mature a bit more'
'Hardik's got to mature a bit more'
Congress may plan another Bharat Jodo Yatra next year
Congress may plan another Bharat Jodo Yatra next year
FM asks India Inc to clear dues to MSMEs in 45 days
FM asks India Inc to clear dues to MSMEs in 45 days
Modi meets Putin, urges him to end war in Ukraine
Modi meets Putin, urges him to end war in Ukraine
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

BJP offered Rs 20cr to 4 MLAs to switch sides: AAP

BJP offered Rs 20cr to 4 MLAs to switch sides: AAP

Will AAP Forge A New Political Culture In India?

Will AAP Forge A New Political Culture In India?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances