Rediff.com  » News » BJP asked me to join and get cases dropped: Sisodia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 22, 2022 11:58 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he was approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party with the offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party.

IMAGE: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, on Monday, August 22, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Asserting that all the allegations against him were false, Sisodia said he will never bow down before 'conspirators and corrupt people'.

Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in a first information report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

 

'I have received a message from the BJP -- Leave AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut.

'My reply to BJP -- I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do,' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader's house was raided on Friday by the CBI over alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

He has stressed that the case against him is an effort to stop the good work being done by CM Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and also to put obstacles in the path of the AAP chief who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
