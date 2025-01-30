HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » AAP-Cong cross-voting puts BJP in Chandigarh mayor's seat

AAP-Cong cross-voting puts BJP in Chandigarh mayor's seat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Sai
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 30, 2025 15:06 IST

x

The Bharatiya Janata Party's BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla was on Thursday elected as the new mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation after defeating AAP candidate Prem Lata by a thin margin of just two votes.

IMAGE: BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla. Photograph: ANI Photo

Babla secured 19 votes while AAP candidate Lata got 17 votes. No vote was found to be invalid.

The result was announced by presiding officer Ramneek Singh Bedi.

 

The contest for the mayoral polls was between the BJP and the AAP-Congress combine.

In the 35-member house of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the AAP has 13 councillors and its ally Congress has six councillors. The BJP has a strength of 16 councillors.

Besides, the Chandigarh MP also has a voting right as an ex-officio member of the 35-member municipal corporation. The sitting MP is Manish Tewari of the Congress.

The victory of the BJP candidate indicated that cross-voting took place during polling.

The Supreme Court had appointed former Punjab and Haryana high court justice (retd) Jaishree Thakur as an independent observer for the mayoral poll.

After the election of the mayor, polling for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor would now take place.

BJP's candidates for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor are Bimla Dubey and Lakhbir Singh Billu respectively.

The AAP and Congress are contesting the mayoral polls in alliance. The mayor's post was contested by the AAP.

The Congress has put up its candidates -- Jasbir Singh Bunty and Taruna Mehta -- for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SC flips result in 'rigged' Chandigarh mayoral poll
SC flips result in 'rigged' Chandigarh mayoral poll
8 invalidated votes in Ch'garh poll to be counted: SC
8 invalidated votes in Ch'garh poll to be counted: SC
Won't let democracy be murdered: SC on C'garh poll
Won't let democracy be murdered: SC on C'garh poll
Ahead of SC hearing, Chandigarh mayor quits
Ahead of SC hearing, Chandigarh mayor quits
BJP sweeps Chandigarh mayoral polls; INDIA moves HC
BJP sweeps Chandigarh mayoral polls; INDIA moves HC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Have These Nuts And Dried Fruits Every Morning!

webstory image 2

8 Offbeat Places To Enjoy Snow In India

webstory image 3

Office Etiquette: What You Must NOT Do

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan takes son-in-law Nupur Shikhare for a movie date1:03

Aamir Khan takes son-in-law Nupur Shikhare for a movie date

Meet Kashmir's first woman chess champion Minha Ayaz1:20

Meet Kashmir's first woman chess champion Minha Ayaz

The Great Khali takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh1:57

The Great Khali takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD