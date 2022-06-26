News
Aaditya Thackeray warns rebels: Road to assembly goes via Worli

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 26, 2022 14:08 IST
In a subtle warning to the Shiv Sena rebels currently camping in Guwahati, party leader and cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray has said the road from Mumbai airport to Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex in Mumbai, goes via Worli.

IMAGE: Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray shows a victory sign to the Shiv Sena supporters as they gather outside State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' to express their support, at Bandra, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Worli, traditionally a Shiv Sena bastion in Mumbai, is the assembly constituency represented by Aaditya Thackeray.

Addressing the party workers on Saturday evening, the 30-year-old son of Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, also said there was no place for 'traitors' in the party.

 

He made the statement amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra that was triggered by senior minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion.

Majority of party MLAs have sided with Shinde and they are currently camping at Guwahati in Assam, a Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state.

Shinde and his group have claimed that they are the 'real Shiv Sena'.

The rebel group said it enjoys a two-thirds majority in the legislature party and will prove its strength in the House.

The dissidents have named their group as 'Shiv Sena (Balasaheb)'.

Amid these developments, Aaditya Thackeray has started holding meetings with the party workers and office-bearers from Saturday, which is being seen as a move to prevent any erosion of the cadre loyal to the Thackerays.

In his address, Aaditya said, "The road from the airport to the Vidhan Bhavan passes via Worli. It's good that the rebels left (Shiv Sena). There is no room for traitors in the party."

The Mumbai civic polls are expected later this year and the Shiv Sena, which has been ruling Asia's largest civic body for nearly three decades, is striving to retain its hold over it.

The Maharashtra legislature secretariat had on Saturday issued 'summons' to 16 of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, seeking written replies by the evening of June 27 to the complaints seeking their disqualification.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
