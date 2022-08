Talibs celebrated the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul, August 15, 2022.

All photographs: Ali Khara/Reuters

IMAGE: Taliban leaders at the first anniversary ceremony of the takeover of Kabul.

IMAGE: Acting Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, second from left, at the event.

