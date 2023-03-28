News
Rediff.com  » News » World's Highest Railway Bridge To Open

World's Highest Railway Bridge To Open

By REDIFF NEWS
March 28, 2023 08:57 IST
The Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, over the Chenab river, will open soon.

The Chenab bridge is part of the Indian Railways's Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link project and will connect Katra and Banihal.

 

Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The trial run of a motor trolly underway on the Chenab Bridge. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects the Chenab Bridge. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vaishnaw performs bhumi poojan at the site where the first trial run of the track-mounted vehicles on the Chenab Bridge will be conducted in Reasi district. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vaishnaw inspects ongoing work. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Railway workers pose for a selfie as preparation is underway for trial runs. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Yeh Hai India: The Bridge In The Clouds
World's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet ready
J-K: Arch of world's highest railway bridge completed
Big blow for Sri Lanka's World Cup hopes!
'Respect for...': US says watching Rahul's case
Shhh! What Makes Tamannaah's Skin Glow
Stars Who Will Miss IPL 2023
