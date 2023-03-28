World's Highest Railway Bridge To Open

The Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, over the Chenab river, will open soon.

The Chenab bridge is part of the Indian Railways's Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link project and will connect Katra and Banihal.

Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The trial run of a motor trolly underway on the Chenab Bridge. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects the Chenab Bridge. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Vaishnaw performs bhumi poojan at the site where the first trial run of the track-mounted vehicles on the Chenab Bridge will be conducted in Reasi district. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Vaishnaw inspects ongoing work. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Railway workers pose for a selfie as preparation is underway for trial runs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com