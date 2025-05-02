HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Waqf Board Supports Pahalgam Martyr's Brother

May 02, 2025 05:50 IST

Darakhshan Andrabi, chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, handed over a job appointment letter to Nazakat Ahmad, whose brother Syed Adil Hussain Shah was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran area on April 22, 2025.

Andrabi stated the gesture was to honor Adil's sacrifice as he died trying to protect others.

The attack claimed 26 lives, including Adil's, when terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists.

IMAGE: Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi hands over the appointment letter to Nazakat Ahmad whose brother Syed Adil Hussain Shah lost his life while saving others during the terror attack. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

IMAGE: Nazakat Ahmad at the ceremony in Srinagar, May 1, 2025, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party J&K President Sat Sharma and other BJP leaders were present at the ceremony.
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

