Pix: Tearful farewells at Attari border crossing

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after a deadly attack in Kashmir, leading to the suspension of visas, trade, and a breakdown in border traditions.

At the Wagah-Attari crossing, the usual handshake during the retreat ceremony has been skipped, and the 'Friendship Gate' mostly stayed shut.

As India's deadline for Pakistani citizens to leave the country passed, chaotic scenes unfolded at the Attari-Wagah land crossing in Punjab.

Families, some with suitcases tied to the roof of their vehicles, arrived hoping to cross into Pakistan, only to be turned away.

Indian authorities allowed only those holding Pakistani passports to proceed, leaving many stranded and frustrated.

This comes after India had imposed a deadline, with a few exceptions, for Pakistani nationals to depart, further escalating tensions at the border.

IMAGE: Pakistani citizen Sahibzada Munadi Ahmad, who recently married Indian Zakiya Firdous, hugs his wife goodbye as he prepares to leave after India revoked all visas issued to Pakistani citizens, at the Attari-Wagah border crossing near Amritsar, April 25, 2025. India has cancelled visa services to Pakistani nationals "with immediate effect" following Tuesday’s attack on tourists near south Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Pakistani citizen Sita holds her child in her arms as she and others prepare to leave India at the Attari-Wagah border crossing near Amritsar, April 27, 2025. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: A Border Security Force soldier checks the passport of Pakistani citizens Muhammad Ayan and his relatives, as they prepare to leave India. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: An Indian citizen sits in a rickshaw after she and her family enter India after Pakistan revoked visas issued to Indian citizens, at the Attari-Wagah border crossing near Amritsar, April 26, 2025. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Indian citizen Jaan Khan hugs a relative on entering India after Pakistan revoked all visas issued to Indian citizens, at the Attari-Wagah border crossing near Amritsar, April 26, 2025. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: An Indian citizen, Khalid (centre), enters India after Pakistan revoked all visas issued to Indian citizens, at the Attari-Wagah border crossing near Amritsar, April 26, 2025. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Indian citizens enter the country after Pakistan revoked all visas issued to Indian citizens. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: A Pakistani woman comforts a relative as her husband Ghaffar Musafir, who is an Indian citizen, leaves for India. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

IMAGE: An Indian woman leaves for India along with her belongings. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

IMAGE: Pakistani citizen Wakeela cries as she talks to the media as she and her relatives prepare to leave India. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: An Indian citizen meets Border Security Force officers after she was denied permission to cross into Pakistan, at the Attari border check post near Amritsar, April 24, 2025. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: People cross a Border Security Force checkpoint at the Attari-Wagah border crossing on the India-Pakistan border, here and below. Photograph: Pawan Kumar/Reuters

Photograph: Pawan Kumar/Reuters

IMAGE: Border Security Force (BSF) security personnel stand guard at the Attari-Wagah border crossing on the India-Pakistan border. Photograph: Pawan Kumar/Reuters

IMAGE: A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier stands guard at the Attari-Wagah border crossing on the India-Pakistan border. Photograph: Pawan Kumar/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff