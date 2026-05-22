'A little bit of movement' seen in Iran peace talks: Marco Rubio

Rubio emphasised that the American stance remains firm on halting Tehran's nuclear ambitions and ensuring unhindered maritime access

IMAGE: Veterans with About Face and military families protest against the Iran war at the Cannon House office building rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, April 20, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that discussions aimed at halting the conflict with Iran have shown "some slight progress," while simultaneously echoing Washington's dissatisfaction with its NATO allies.

Key Points The US secretary of state reiterated US President Donald Trump's "disappointment" regarding the current stance of the trans-Atlantic alliance.

The top American diplomat noted that there has been "some slight progress" in negotiations.

Rubio indicated that the friction caused by the varying levels of backing from Western allies regarding the US' Middle East campaign remains a pressing matter.

Speaking to journalists during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Sweden, the top American diplomat noted that there has been "some slight progress" in negotiations. He also reiterated US President Donald Trump's "disappointment" regarding the current stance of the trans-Atlantic alliance.

Elaborating on the diplomatic efforts during a press interaction in Helsingborg, the secretary of state maintained a cautious tone regarding the breakthrough.

"There's been some slight progress. I don't want to exaggerate it," Rubio said at a press conference in Helsingborg. "There's been a little bit of movement, and that's good."

On Washington's core strategic demands, Rubio emphasised that the American stance remains firm on halting Tehran's nuclear ambitions and ensuring unhindered maritime access.

Rubio also said that the Islamic Republic was "trying to convince Oman to join them" in setting up a system to charge money from ships traversing the blockaded waterway.

Condemning the proposed maritime transit fees, the US Secretary of State underlined that there is "not a country in the world that should accept that" scheme.

Turning his focus to inter-alliance dynamics, Rubio indicated that the friction caused by the varying levels of backing from Western allies regarding the US' Middle East campaign remains a pressing matter. He observed that Trump's dismay with America's allies over a lack of support in the Iran war would need to be "addressed".

"The President's views -- frankly, disappointment at some of our NATO allies and their response to our operations in the Middle East -- they're well documented -- that will have to be addressed. That won't be solved or addressed today," Rubio said.

Addressing concerns regarding American military adjustments across the European continent, he clarified that these operational choices were independent of diplomatic tensions. He added that troop shifts by Washington in Europe were not aimed at punishing allies for a lack of support over Iran.

"The United States continues to have global commitments that it needs to meet in terms of our force deployment, and that constantly requires us to re-examine where we put troops. This is not a punitive thing; it's just something that's ongoing," Rubio said.

Providing essential context to these diplomatic manoeuvres, a temporary ceasefire on April 8 halted the war launched weeks earlier by the United States and Israel, but negotiation efforts, including face-to-face talks hosted in Islamabad, have so far failed to yield a lasting agreement.

Amid this diplomatic gridlock, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is widely considered close to Pakistan's powerful Army Chief Asim Munir, visited Iran for the second time in a week on Wednesday.

Though open warfare and strikes across the Gulf have reduced, the impasse continues to weigh heavily on the world economy.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also criticised NATO allies for their refusal to help in the war against Iran. "He's (Trump) not asking them to commit troops. He's not asking them to send their fighter jets in. But they refuse to do anything," Rubio said, adding, "We were very upset about that."

Concurrently, Tehran remained on alert for the possibility of renewed armed conflict, with chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warning Washington on Wednesday of a "forceful response" if Iran were to be attacked.

"The enemy's movements, both overt and clandestine, show that despite economic and political pressure, it has not abandoned its military objectives and is seeking to start a new war," Ghalibaf said.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the Islamic Republic was examining points received from Washington, while repeating Tehran's demands for the release of its assets frozen abroad and an end to a US naval blockade.

Despite fiery rhetoric against Iran, Trump is under political pressure at home to find a resolution as energy costs rise. The ceasefire halted the fighting but has not reopened the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway that normally carries about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas.

The future of Hormuz remains a key sticking point in negotiations, with fears growing that the global economy will feel more pain as pre-war oil stockpiles are depleted. Iran imposed a Hormuz blockade as part of its retaliation in the war, allowing only a trickle of vessels through in recent weeks while introducing a toll system.

Furthermore, Iran's new body overseeing Hormuz said its claimed area of control extends to Emirati waters, drawing a sharp rebuke from Abu Dhabi.

Relations between Iran and the United Arab Emirates have been severely strained since the war, after Tehran launched missile and drone strikes against Gulf countries in response to US-Israeli attacks.

The prolonged closure continues to threaten global supply chains, as Hormuz carries around a third of global fertiliser shipments, raising concerns of higher food prices and shortages.