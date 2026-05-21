US-Iran agreement enters final stage: Report

Reports suggest the United States and Iran are nearing an agreement to resolve hostilities in West Asia, potentially leading to a significant shift in regional dynamics.

IMAGE: Negotiations are reportedly underway to finalise a draft agreement between the US and Iran. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points A potential agreement between the US and Iran to resolve hostilities in West Asia may be announced soon, according to reports.

Negotiations are reportedly underway to finalise a draft agreement between the US and Iran, with a new round of talks expected in Islamabad.

Pakistan's Interior Minister met with Iranian officials to discuss regional security coordination amid ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Saudi Arabia has welcomed US efforts to achieve a diplomatic resolution to the conflict involving Iran and restore stability in the region.

Donald Trump stated that the US is willing to give diplomacy 'one shot' to open the Strait of Hormuz and resolve the conflict with Iran.

The finalisation of an agreement between the United States and Iran could be set to be announced soon to achieve a complete solution to the hostilities in West Asia, as reported by Saudi state media Al Arabiya on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations.

According to Al Arabiya, citing sources, work is currently underway to put the finishing touches on a draft agreement between the two sides amid intensified diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran.

The report also stated that a new round of negotiations is expected to be held in Islamabad after the Hajj season, signalling continued efforts to maintain diplomatic momentum between the parties involved.

Regional Security Discussions

In a parallel development, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, according to Al Arabiya, citing sources, as negotiations continue.

The discussions reportedly focused on regional security coordination and ongoing diplomatic developments linked to the wider regional situation.

Pakistan's Interior Minister also held a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during his visit to Tehran, though details of the discussions have not yet been officially disclosed.

Hopes For De-escalation

The reported progress toward a potential US-Iran agreement comes at a time of heightened tensions and uncertainty in West Asia, with regional powers closely monitoring diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation and restoring stability.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to "give diplomacy a chance" to achieve an end to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

In a post on X, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said the Kingdom highly appreciated efforts to restore regional stability and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz prior to its state before the conflict started on February 28.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia highly appreciates US President Donald Trump's decision to give diplomacy a chance to reach an acceptable agreement to end the war, restore the security and freedom of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to its state prior to February 28th, 2026; and address all points of contention in a way that serves the security and stability of the region," the statement read.

The statement further urged Iran to respond positively to diplomatic efforts and avoid further escalation in the region.

"Saudi Arabia looks forward to Iran seizing the opportunity to avoid the dangerous implications of escalation and urgently responding to the efforts to advance the negotiations leading up to a comprehensive agreement to achieve lasting peace in the region and the world," the statement added.

Trump's Stance

Prior to this, Trump stated that he was not in a hurry to open the strategic waterway, noting that Washington is going to give "one shot" in order to open the Strait.

"We have to open the Strait of Hormuz. We are going to give it one shot. We are not in a hurry," he said.

On Tuesday, Trump said that Iran wanted to make a deal "so badly" and asserted that the ongoing conflict would end "very quickly".

"There's so much oil out there, they're going to come plummeting down...We're going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly...You are going to see oil prices plummet. They're going to come down. There's so much oil out there; they're going to come plummeting down," he said.

The development follows the ongoing negotiations related to a peace deal between the US and Iran, following Trump's earlier announcement to put a "planned attack" on Tehran on hold after appeals from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.