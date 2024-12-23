News
Home  » News » A First For Any PM! Modi At Christmas

A First For Any PM! Modi At Christmas

By REDIFF NEWS
December 23, 2024 22:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history by attending Christmas celebrations organised by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India in New Delhi on Monday, December 23, 2024.

It was the first time a prime minister had attended such a programme at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India, the prime minister's office stated on Sunday.

The teachings of Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony and brotherhood and it is important for all to work to make this spirit stronger, Modi said.

Speaking at the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, Modi asserted that it pains his heart when there are attempts to spread violence and cause disruption in society.

 

IMAGE: Modi at the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India at the CBCI Centre premises in New Delhi, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Modi greets Cardinal George Koovakad, the youngest of India's cardinals who was consecrated by Pope Francis on November 24.

 

IMAGE: Modi interacts with Cardinal Oswald Gracias, the archbishop of Mumbai since 2006.

 

IMAGE: Cardinal George Alencherry -- the Major Archbishop Emeritus of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church -- and Cardinal Gracias present the prime minister with a statue of Jesus.

 

IMAGE: Cardinal Anthony Poola, the archbishop of Hyderabad, greets Modi.

 

IMAGE: Cardinals Gracias, Poola and Alencherry welcome the prime minister.

 

IMAGE: A glimpse of the gathering at the CBCI Centre for a glimpse of Modi.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
