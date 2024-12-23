A First For Any PM! Modi At Christmas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history by attending Christmas celebrations organised by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India in New Delhi on Monday, December 23, 2024.
It was the first time a prime minister had attended such a programme at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India, the prime minister's office stated on Sunday.
The teachings of Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony and brotherhood and it is important for all to work to make this spirit stronger, Modi said.
Speaking at the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, Modi asserted that it pains his heart when there are attempts to spread violence and cause disruption in society.
