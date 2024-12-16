Jingle Bells! Santa Is Coming To Town

Glimpses of Santa Claus from Brazil, Germany, Greece, Hungary and Russia.

IMAGE: A man dressed as Santa Claus greets a child during Christmas season celebrations at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the 'Riding Santas' Harley Davidson club take part in their 10th ride to distribute sweets to children and collect money for a children's hospice in Jockgrim, near Neustadt an der Weinstrasse, Germany. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: Abseiling Greek firefighters, one them dressed like Santa Claus hang outside the Aghia Sofia Children's Hospital in Athens, Greece. Photograph: Stelios Misinas/Reuters

IMAGE: The abseiling Greek firefighters dressed like Santa Claus enter the hospital building's Marianna V Vardinoyiannis oncology unit to hand over Christmas gifts to young patients. Photograph: Stelios Misinas/Reuters

IMAGE: A Greek firefighter, dressed as Santa Claus, visits a young patient at the Aghia Sofia Children's Hospital's oncology unit. Photograph: Stelios Misinas/Reuters

IMAGE: A diver dressed as Santa Claus swims inside a fish tank, here and below at the Tropicarium aquarium in Budapest. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

IMAGE: Dogs dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in a Christmas walk, here and below in the City Park in Budapest, Hungary. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

IMAGE: A man dressed as Santa Claus, who identifies as 'Sultan Das Matas', spotted in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

IMAGE: A huge inflatable Santa Claus figure advertises a Christmas tree shop in front of the skyline in Frankfurt, Germany. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: A steam train of Ded Moroz (Father Frost) -- the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus -- traveling all over the country ahead of the New Year and Christmas season, seen in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Alexander Manzyuk/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather at a railway station to watch the arrival of Ded Moroz. Photograph: Alexander Manzyuk/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com