What's Santa doing on a beach?

IMAGE: Firefighter Thiago Paiva, dressed as Santa Claus, rides on a jet ski during Christmas celebrations at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, here and below. All photographs: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

IMAGE: A firefighter dressed as Santa Claus greets children during Christmas celebrations at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, here and below.

IMAGE: A man dressed as Santa Claus sells balloons in Damascus, Syria. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com