A Chimney Sweep Returns To Berlin

With Russia cutting off natural gas supplies, Europeans are bracing themselves for a very cold winter.
As chilly weather approaches, Norbert Skrobek, the chimney sweep, gets to work in Berlin.
Skrobek says he is facing enormous demand from Berliners seeking to use coal or wood to heat their apartments as an alternative to natural gas due to skyrocketing energy prices.
Many older Berlin apartments have disused stoves that are still functional but require maintenance or certification to be restarted.
Chimney sweeps in Germany adhere to a very traditional practice that includes their distinctive work clothes little changed from the 19th century.
While actually cleaning soot and ash once dominated their labour, today they also perform inspections, consult clients on energy efficiency and determine parameters for installation of new heating systems.
Energy prices have risen enormously in Germany and across Europe this year due to the consequences of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com