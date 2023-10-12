Chhattisgarh poll: The issues BJP, Cong are banking on

The ruling Congress is seeking to retain power in Chhattisgarh by banking on the welfare schemes of the Bhupesh Baghel government, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to corner it on the issues of alleged corruption, religious conversions and unfulfilled poll promises.

IMAGE: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel being garlanded by party supporters, in Kanker. Photograph: ANI Photo

Both the parties have said they will not be fighting the elections by projecting any leader as chief ministerial candidate.

Following issues are expected to dominate the elections:

1. Corruption: The Congress government has been facing heat over alleged scams in coal mining, liquor trade, District Mineral Foundations (DMFs), cow dung procurement scheme and the Public Service Commission.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating money laundering cases related to an alleged 'coal levy' racket, liquor scam, DMF fund utilisation and an illegal online gaming/betting app.

Top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda spoke about these issues at their recent rallies, accusing Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of turning Chhattisgarh into an 'ATM' for the Congress.

Countering the onslaught, Baghel accused the BJP-led Union government of misusing central investigation agencies to malign his government's image.

2. Schemes for farmers: Three flagship pro-farmer schemes have helped the Congress consolidate its position in the rural and semi-urban areas. Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna, the government has given input subsidy of Rs 21,912 crore to around 23 lakh farmers who grow Kharif paddy.

Under the Godhan Nyaya Yojana (cow-dung procurement scheme), a total of Rs 580 crore have been paid to cattle owners, gauthan committees and women Self- Help Groups.

The Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhomihin Krishi Majdoor Krishi Nyay Yojna provides yearly financial assistance to landless agricultural labourer families in the rural areas. An assistance of Rs 7,000 each is being provided to around 3.55 lakh beneficiaries, as per official data.

The Baghel government has also announced that it would procure 20 quintals -- against the earlier 15 quintals -- of paddy during the ongoing Kharif season. The positive impact of these schemes can pose a huge challenge for the BJP.

3. Sub-nationalism: Chief Minister Baghel did not waste any opportunity to appeal to sub-nationalism and regional pride in the last five years.

The Congress claimed that the Chhattisgarhi people were completely marginalised during the 15-year BJP rule.

Baghel promoted regional festivals, sports, arts and culture.

For instance, he directed that a statue of 'Chhattisgarh Mahtari' (a mother figure representing Chhattisgarh) be put up in every district.

The CM's official residence hosted festivals like Teeja Pora and Govardhan puja.

The government also organised the national tribal dance festival, undertook construction of Devgudi and Ghotul (traditional community centres) in tribal areas, and set up Adivasi Parab Samman Nidhi.

4. Tensions between Christian and non-Christian tribals, religious conversion: Several incidents of clashes over religious conversion were reported from tribal-dominated areas, particularly the Bastar division, in the last two years.

Violent clashes between the tribals who have converted to Christianity and the ones who have not converted were reported from Narayanpur-Kondagaon border area in December 2022.

The BJP accused the government of protecting those involved in conversion, a charge the latter denied.

5. Communal violence: Following the incidents of communal violence in Kabirdham district in October 2021 and in Bemetara district in April this year, the BJP accused the government of being partial towards a particular community.

The Congress accused the BJP of doing communal politics for want of real issues. The aforesaid incidents may polarise voters in central Chhattisgarh, observers feel.

6. Prohibition: The BJP has targeted the Baghel government for not fulfilling its key poll promise of banning liquor. The promise is believed to have helped the Congress get the women vote in 2018.

7. Regularisation of service of contractual employees: This was another key promise made by the Congress in the 2018 elections that is yet to be fulfilled. Around 1.50 lakh 'samvida', daily wagers and outsourced employees have staged protests over the issue in the last two years.

The BJP has promised to include the contractual employees' demand in its poll manifesto.

8. OBC reservation: The Other Backward Classes (OBCs), which make up 52 percent of the state's population, are demanding a 27 per cent quota.

Three prominent OBC communities, namely, Sahu, Kurmi and Yadav, largely supported the Congress in the 2018 polls.

The issue became a matter of concern for the ruling Congress when the Chhattisgarh High Court last year set aside the BJP government's 2012 order raising the overall quota in the state to 58 per cent.

The 2012 amendment had slashed the quota for Scheduled Castes by four per cent to 12 percent, while that for Scheduled Tribes was increased from 20 per cent to 32 per cent. The reservation for OBCs was kept unchanged at 14 per cent.

The Congress government challenged the HC decision in the Supreme Court, and later enacted amendments under which the STs were given 32 per cent quota, OBCs 27 per cent, SCs 13 per cent and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) four per cent, taking the overall reservation to 76 percent.

The two bills are awaiting the governor's assent. In May, the Supreme Court directed the government to continue to implement 58 per cent reservation.

9. Infrastructure: The BJP has alleged that infrastructure development has come to a halt and the condition of roads has worsened in the state in the last five years.

10. Central schemes: The BJP has accused the Baghel government of failing to implement the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and not implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission properly.