News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 7 students booked for celebrating India's loss in WC

7 students booked for celebrating India's loss in WC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 28, 2023 09:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Seven students of an agricultural university have been arrested in Srinagar under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly raising objectionable slogans and celebrating the Indian cricket team's loss in the World Cup final, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: India's Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj get emotional after losing the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final match against Australia. Photograph: ANI Photo

The arrested youths are studying at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Kashmir, the officials said.

 

The students were arrested after police launched an investigation into a complaint by a non-local student who alleged his collegemates had harassed him and raised objectionable slogans after India lost the final match and the cup to Australia.

The students have been booked under various sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code, the officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
If Only India Hadn't Panicked!
If Only India Hadn't Panicked!
'World Cup Loss Still Stings Deeply'
'World Cup Loss Still Stings Deeply'
'It Seems God Had Other Plans'
'It Seems God Had Other Plans'
Vicky Kaushal's Best Performance? VOTE!
Vicky Kaushal's Best Performance? VOTE!
21,000 Diyas Lit For 41 Tunnel Workers
21,000 Diyas Lit For 41 Tunnel Workers
'Lost Rs 12L in trading. Please HELP!'
'Lost Rs 12L in trading. Please HELP!'
Why RBI Is Worried About Personal Loans
Why RBI Is Worried About Personal Loans
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Kapil Dev's message to Rohit and Co

Kapil Dev's message to Rohit and Co

India would have won World Cup if...: Mamata

India would have won World Cup if...: Mamata

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances