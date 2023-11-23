News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India would've won WC if final was played in Kolkata or Mumbai: Mamata

India would've won WC if final was played in Kolkata or Mumbai: Mamata

Source: PTI
November 23, 2023 16:37 IST
IMAGE: India lost to Australia in the World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India would have won the cricket World Cup if the final match was played in Kolkata or Mumbai, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Thursday.

Addressing party workers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, she alleged that attempts were being to "saffronise" the country's cricket team.

"They are trying to paint the entire country saffron. We are proud of our Indian players, and I believe that we would have won the World Cup if the finals had taken place in Kolkata or Wankhede (in Mumbai)," she said.

 

"They even tried to saffronise the team by introducing saffron practice jerseys. The players resisted, and as a result, they did not have to wear those jerseys during the matches," she added.     Continuing her attack on the BJP, Banerjee said that wherever sinners go, they take along their sins.

"The Indian team played so well that they won all the matches in the World Cup, except the one attended by the sinners," she said, without naming anyone.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a poll speech in Rajasthan, had used the 'panauti' barb against PM Narendra Modi as he had attended the World Cup final which India lost to Australia after 10 consecutive wins in the tournament.

The BJP has demanded action by the Election Commission against Gandhi for his comment. 

