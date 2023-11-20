Kapil Dev's message to Rohit and Co

IMAGE: Indian captain Rohit Sharma walks past the ICC World Cup trophy after their loss in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev showered praises on skipper Rohit Sharma despite the team's loss in the ICC World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Kapil took to Instagram to praise the Indian skipper and motivate him to look forward to the future that lies ahead of him and wrote, 'Rohit you are a master at what you do. You have a lot of success awaiting you it's tough I know but keep your spirits up. India is with you.'

Australia beat India by six wickets to win their 6th ICC World Cup title.