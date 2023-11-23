'World Cup Loss Still Stings Deeply'

'Heartbroken! Words can't express the disappointment and hurt': Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul react after World Cup heartbreak

IMAGE: Players tried to cope up with the six-wicket loss to Australia in the summit clash in Ahmedabad on November 19. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Some of India's World Cup heroes, including KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, opened up after the heartbreak at the last hurdle following a glorious run in the showpiece.

Siraj, who was seen crying after India's loss, took 14 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 5.68 and was part of a formidable new ball attack that ran through opposition batting line-ups right through the group stages of the tournament.

"Our campaign did not end like we wanted it to but representing India is the biggest honour and moment of pride for me. All I have ever wanted to do is represent my country," Siraj tweeted.

"Heartbroken! Words can't express the disappointment and hurt. It's been a tough loss to take. This time might not have been god's will but we aim to work harder each day to chase glory for our country!"

The pacer added, "Thank you to all our fans for your support. Seeing a sea of blue in the crowd is a feeling that can't be matched. Grateful! The energy you provided was amazing, backing us all the way. Jai Hind!"

Siraj thanked the team's support staff for ensuring the players remained at their best during the showpiece.

"A big credit to our support staff, the unsung heroes who work so hard behind the scenes to provide us the care we need and help us prepare for games. Your contribution is immense to this team."

Rahul, who also kept wickets besides playing some elegant knocks that define his batting, summed up everything in two words, "Still hurts".